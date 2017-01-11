School Referendum Debate Goes PublicGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) - Green Bay...
Green Bay residents will be able to share their thoughts about plans to ease overcrowding issues in the school district. Some options were proposed after a year-long study, including building a new high school, building a new 4-K through-eight school, and replacing Baird Elementary School.
