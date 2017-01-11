Ranked and rolling
The Green Bay Phoenix women cracked the USA Today Coaches poll for the first time this season, coming in ranked 25th this week. The Phoenix are one spot out of the AP top 25 and they took to the floor Tuesday night at the Kress Events Center and put on another dominating Horizon League performance.
