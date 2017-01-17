Public Works looks to clear storm water inlets as ice melts
The roads have not only been a challenge for drivers across Northeast Wisconsin but also for those trying to keep them clear. Public Works in Green Bay said Tuesday, the amount of rain that fell was more than expected.
