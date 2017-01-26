Pothole Brigade Gets An Early Start
Green Bay Public Works says since last week, its seven crews have filled hundreds of potholes, including on roads like Shawano Avenue and Webster Street. "We've actually been out patching potholes since we could start last week, after we were done with our scrapping operations throughout the city" "We had that snowstorm last week that ended up giving us some ice, then it got warm and a night it got cool again, and during the day warm.
