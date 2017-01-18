PCB cleanup fight may be nearing end
PCB cleanup fight may be nearing end Georgia-Pacific is cautiously pleased with a proposed settlement over Fox River cleanup costs. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2jAMch0 GREEN BAY - Georgia-Pacific is cautiously optimistic that a proposed settlement between NCR Corp. and the government will put to rest decades of fighting over Fox River cleanup costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Wed
|bogeyman
|2
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan 15
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan 12
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|9
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC