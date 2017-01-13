Packers fans enjoy taste of victory at Green Bay pep rally
The mayor Green Bay served up the winnings of his friendly wager with the mayor New York. Boylan's soda, Junior's cheesecake and Murray's bagels were on the menu at Friday afternoon's pep rally in downtown Green Bay at the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Sun
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan 12
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|9
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Dec '16
|Amy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC