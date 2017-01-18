OSHA cites Bay Fabrication for worker...

OSHA hit a Green Bay fabricator with multiple workplace safety violations after two workers were seriously injured nine days apart. OSHA cites Bay Fabrication for worker injuries OSHA hit a Green Bay fabricator with multiple workplace safety violations after two workers were seriously injured nine days apart.

