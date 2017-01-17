One Step Closer To Big School Referendum
Despite weather concerns, dozens of people showed up to Green Bay's school board meeting last night to discuss referendum options. The district is considering two referendums.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan 15
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan 12
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|9
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Dec '16
|Amy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC