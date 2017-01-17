Olivia Munn seen after named as cause of Rodgers feud

Olivia Munn wears Daisy Dukes shorts over stockings in NYC after being named as the person who is causing Rodgers family feud On Thursday, the 36-year-old was spotted rocking Daisy Duke shorts and boots in the middle of the chilly New York weather. The Daily Show alum, who was in the Big Apple to film Ocean's 8, appeared unworried after an earlier report from Us Weekly claimed that the star might be at the center of boyfriend Aaron Rodgers' rift with his family.

