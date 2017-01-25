Nicolet reports $18.5M income in 2016

Nicolet reports $18.5M income in 2016

Nicolet National Bank's parent company reported net income of $18.5 million for its fiscal year 2016, which ended Dec. 31. Nicolet reports $18.5M income in 2016 Nicolet National Bank's parent company reported net income of $18.5 million for its fiscal year 2016, which ended Dec. 31. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2kt5Kku GREEN BAY - Nicolet National Bank's parent company reported net income of $18.5 million for its fiscal year 2016, which ended Dec. 31. The Green Bay-based bank's net income increased 62 percent compared to $11.4 million in 2015, but the $2.37 in earnings per share of stock is lower than 2015's $2.57 per share.

