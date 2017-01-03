Newest Target For Thieves: White StripsGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) - You've...

Newest Target For Thieves: White Stri...

Newest Target For Thieves: White Strips
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ)

Police say in the six cases, store employees later discovered that boxes on the shelves were empty, with the thief taking out the product inside. Stock the white strips like you do tobacco or baby formula productsPlace security devices on the strips to ensure the boxes are not openedStock the strips in a location directly under a video surveillance cameraPlace the strips in a secure locker and remove upon request Anyone with information is asked to call Green Bay police at 448-3200.

