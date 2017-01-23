Multi-Million Dollar Request For Schools Is A GoGREEN BAY, WI...
A week after holding a public input session, the Green Bay Board of Education quickly agreed on the referendum questions it wants to present to voters in April. "I think this really represents a needs-based referendum as opposed to adding things that people would look at as luxury items" The first referendum question is for $68.25 million.
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Jan 18
|bogeyman
|2
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan 15
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan 12
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|9
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
