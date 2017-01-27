Jacques, Wery agree to dismiss civil ...

Jacques, Wery agree to dismiss civil suit over bank records snooping

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Green Bay Alderman Chris Wery and 2016 campaign opponent Debbie Jacques have agreed to the dismissal of a civil suit filed by Jacques after New federal data shows union membership in Wisconsin has declined nearly 40 percent since legislation was passed that gutted collective barg

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Jan 18 bogeyman 2
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan 15 anonoymous60 6
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Jan 12 Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 10 Musikologist 17
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11) Jan 1 Curious 9
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 16
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,312,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC