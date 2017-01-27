Jacques, Wery agree to dismiss civil suit over bank records snooping
Green Bay Alderman Chris Wery and 2016 campaign opponent Debbie Jacques have agreed to the dismissal of a civil suit filed by Jacques after New federal data shows union membership in Wisconsin has declined nearly 40 percent since legislation was passed that gutted collective barg
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Jan 18
|bogeyman
|2
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan 15
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan 12
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|9
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC