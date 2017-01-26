Ice-free Great Lakes bringing lake ef...

Ice-free Great Lakes bringing lake effect snows

Saturday

Areas along the Great Lakes are bracing for big lake effect snows this weekend -- and there probably will be more this winter. When a frigid wind sweeps over all that open water, it can create the huge cloud walls capable of dumping several feet of snow.

