Hitachi Excavators 'Star Players' on Green Bay, Wis., Project

In Green Bay, Wis., Hitachi excavators have proved to be game changers on the Titletown District development, a destination area to be created on approximately 34 acres of land immediately west of Lambeau Field. The ZX160LC-3, ZX380LC-6 and ZX470LC-6 Hitachi excavators that worked on the Titletown District development belong to Joe DeNoble Sewer & Water, a family-owned business started in 2002 that's headed by Joe DeNoble.

