Here's How to Choose the Perfect Wedd...

Here's How to Choose the Perfect Wedding Venue

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Bride's Magazine

While pretty much every aspect of a wedding is optional, from wearing a suit instead of a dress to ditching the flowers to forgoing the , there's one thing you can't skip: a venue! After all, you've got to have somewhere for your friends and family to gather and celebrate! Yes, before you start looking at spaces! "Planners are much more familiar with the capabilities of a space, the layout, and the time and items you'll need to really transform it," says Alliey Kline-Weichelt, lead planner and CEO of in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11) Sun Curious 9
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec 13 Marco the atheist 16
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Dec 12 Not my President 78
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Dec 9 Amy 1
What Have We Done To Ourselves ? Dec '16 WATCHDOG 2
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Dec '16 WATCHDOG 5
The Hottest sellingÂ item of the year and a grea... Nov '16 Amy The Distrib... 1
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,092

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC