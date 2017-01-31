Groundhog Day Prediction
On Thursday Punxsutawney Phil will be making his yearly Groundhog Day prediction of how long winter will last, depending on whether he sees his shadow or not. Folklore says if the groundhog sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter...if he doesn't, spring will arrive early.
