Green Bay tourism bureau named 'Most ...

Green Bay tourism bureau named 'Most Helpful'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Door Reminder

Green Bay tourism bureau named 'Most Helpful' The Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau staff was named "Most Helpful" by Wisconsin Meetings readers. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2jBtClJ Brad Toll, president and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Green Bay's notoriety as a "football city" enables the community to share information with visitors about other great attractions the region has to offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Thu Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 10 Musikologist 17
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11) Jan 1 Curious 9
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 16
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Dec '16 Amy 1
What Have We Done To Ourselves ? Dec '16 WATCHDOG 2
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,862 • Total comments across all topics: 277,880,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC