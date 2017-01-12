Green Bay tourism bureau named 'Most Helpful'
Green Bay tourism bureau named 'Most Helpful' The Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau staff was named "Most Helpful" by Wisconsin Meetings readers. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2jBtClJ Brad Toll, president and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Green Bay's notoriety as a "football city" enables the community to share information with visitors about other great attractions the region has to offer.
