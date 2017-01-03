Governor To Address Legislature
"I'm going to talk overwhelming about workforce issues," said Gov. Walker during a stop in Green Bay last week. "Years ago, it was jobs, jobs, jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|9
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Dec '16
|Amy
|1
|What Have We Done To Ourselves ?
|Dec '16
|WATCHDOG
|2
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Dec '16
|WATCHDOG
|5
|The Hottest sellingÂ item of the year and a grea...
|Nov '16
|Amy The Distrib...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC