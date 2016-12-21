First Baby of 2017 3 mins ago

First Baby of 2017 3 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC26

A new arrival in Green Bay was a little anxious to ring in the New Year. Cody Haldiman is the first baby born in Green Bay in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC26.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11) Sun Curious 9
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec 13 Marco the atheist 16
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Dec 12 Not my President 78
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Dec 9 Amy 1
What Have We Done To Ourselves ? Dec '16 WATCHDOG 2
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Dec '16 WATCHDOG 5
The Hottest sellingÂ item of the year and a grea... Nov '16 Amy The Distrib... 1
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,527 • Total comments across all topics: 277,564,170

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC