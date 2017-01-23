FCC Asked to Approve Transfer of Radio Licenses Combination of...

Creates Broadcaster with Coast-to-Coast Reach and Access to Potential Audience of 133 Million Contact: Nancy Jensen, Relevant Radio , 920-406-7338; Karen Moran, Immaculate Heart Radio , 916-221-2238 GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 24, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Board members of Relevant Radio and Immaculate Heart Radio today signed their merger agreement and have submitted a petition to the FCC for the required ownership transfer of radio licenses to the merged entity. The non-profit corporation will be known as "Immaculate Heart Media, Inc. d/b/a Relevant Radio."

