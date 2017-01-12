Erin Andrews' Engagement Story is Seriously Cute
This revelation has been a long time coming, as ever since Christmas hints have been dropped all over social media about the sportscaster's engagement. "We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland," Andrews explained to the hosts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Thu
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|9
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Dec '16
|Amy
|1
|What Have We Done To Ourselves ?
|Dec '16
|WATCHDOG
|2
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC