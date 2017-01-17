Enterprise Fire & Security relocates due to rapid growth
WAUKESHA, Wis.-After 12 years in a small office in Delafield, Wis., commercial integrator Enterprise Fire & Security has relocated to 3,500 square feet of office space at the Westbrook Business Center, based here, to accommodate the company's rapid growth. "It is a bigger location, more centrally located closer to the metropolitan Milwaukie area, and more convenient all around for access to customers and for employees to get to," Christen Austad, company president, told Security Systems News .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Systems News.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Jan 18
|bogeyman
|2
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan 15
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan 12
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|9
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC