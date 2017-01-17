Enterprise Fire & Security relocates ...

Enterprise Fire & Security relocates due to rapid growth

WAUKESHA, Wis.-After 12 years in a small office in Delafield, Wis., commercial integrator Enterprise Fire & Security has relocated to 3,500 square feet of office space at the Westbrook Business Center, based here, to accommodate the company's rapid growth. "It is a bigger location, more centrally located closer to the metropolitan Milwaukie area, and more convenient all around for access to customers and for employees to get to," Christen Austad, company president, told Security Systems News .

