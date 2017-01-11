Empire ICS Inc. Announces Aggressive Territory Expansion Plans in 2017

January 2017, Empire ICS Inc., a Premier In-Store Marketing Firm, plans to double their market size in the first month of the New Year! Market Manager Brandon Ison simply says, "My team has worked so hard to build our current market that they are hungry for a new challenge! They are all pushing for a management role and it's my duty to provide that opportunity for them." To support their large expansion goals while keeping up with their own clientele base on the rise, Empire ICS Inc. has increased their hiring efforts and elevated their compliance standards, creating more jobs in the local area and holding their in-store team to a higher standard, "We are ecstatic for what 2017 has in store for us," exclaims Ison.

