Drew Karedes to exit KHOU 11
As Tom Brady and the New England Patriots arrive in Houston for Super Bowl LI, reporter Drew Karedes is waving goodbye to Houston and KHOU 11 and heading back to Beantown where it all began for him. "After 10 years, 3 cities cross country & a collection of lifelong friendships along the way...it's time to go back to the place that has always been 'home' in my heart," Karedes wrote on Instagram .
