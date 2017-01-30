Componex to demo WINertia idler rolls at Converters Expo
To demonstrate this roll product line, Componex has developed a machine that will continuously run in-booth during the show. Componex will be exhibiting its complete product line of WINertia idler rolls at the 10th Annual Converters Expo , which will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, March 23, 2017.
