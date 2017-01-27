Complete Nutrition expands; boutique ...

Complete Nutrition expands; boutique opens

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Door Reminder

Complete Nutrition expands; boutique opens Complete Nutrition adds a design-your-own smoothie bar Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2jEN6pD "This was a way for us to hopefully invite a larger part of the community into our store," said Ashley Riibe, who with husband, Larry, has owned the franchise for two years. "Everyone loves smoothies, and it's something you can cater to a larger group of people."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) Fri Lolo 5
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Jan 18 bogeyman 2
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan 15 anonoymous60 6
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Jan 12 Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan 10 Musikologist 17
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11) Jan 1 Curious 9
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC