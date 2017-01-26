Changes coming to DOT budgeting, planning after audit discovers shortfall
The co-chairs of the Legislature's Joint Audit Committee say reforms could be in store for the state Department of Transportation, following the release of an audit showing the agency greatly underestimated the costs of multiple road projects. The report released Thursday showed the agency failed to account for the effects of inflation and cost increases when planning projects, which resulted in the price tag for 16 current road projects rising by a total of $3 billion more between the time they were approved and last August.
