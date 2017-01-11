Bullfrogs land big league Manager
The Green Bay Bullfrogs announced the hiring of a new manager over the weekend and he comes to the Northwoods League franchise with big league experience. Chris Sabo, the National League rookie of the year in 1988 with the Cincinnati Reds will take over for Skip Handelsman who led the team for the past three seasons.
