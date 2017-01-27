Brown County veterans with wheelchairs have a new way to get around
Last year's county budget and a federal grant paid for a van that can accommodate veterans who use wheelchairs. The Disabled American Veterans Green Bay chapter says until now it had to use contracted services to get those vets to the VA or to private appointments.
