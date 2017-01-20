Badger Caring Closet to open its doors to low-income students seeking extra resources
As University of Wisconsin students rush to buy new school supplies for the semester ahead, others facing financial constraints will now be able to prepare for the remainder of the year with the help of Badger Caring Closet . The project, spearheaded by UW's chapter of Enactus - a community outreach organization that focuses on social entrepreneurship - aims to provide homeless or financially insecure students with items such as clothing, hygiene products and school supplies.
