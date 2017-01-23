Atlanta-Green Bay Georgia Pacific Wager
Employees of Georgia-Pacific in Atlanta challenged the employees of Georgia-Pacific in Green Bay via Facebook to see who has the better fans. Employees from several Green Bay locations, including the Broadway and Day Street Mills and the Encadria Staffing office joined in on the fun.
