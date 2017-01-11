Arlington Plating Appoints Brian Isol...

Arlington Plating Appoints Brian Isola Vice President of Sales

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Products Finishing

Brian Isola has been appointed vice president of sales by Arlington Plating Company. A surface finishing industry veteran, Isola holds over thirty years of manufacturing experience in decorative and functional plating, anodizing and metal stamping operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Products Finishing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Tue Musikologist 17
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11) Jan 1 Curious 9
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec 13 Marco the atheist 16
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Dec '16 Amy 1
What Have We Done To Ourselves ? Dec '16 WATCHDOG 2
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Dec '16 WATCHDOG 5
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,776 • Total comments across all topics: 277,832,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC