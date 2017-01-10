Adoption rate up, euthanasia rate down to record numbers at Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin announced on Tuesday that adoption rates are at an all-time high. The number of adoptions in 2016 topped 2,000, the first time that's happened.
