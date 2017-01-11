11 a. m. News on Demand - Wisconsin immigrants worry about their status
Following President Donald Trump's executive orders this past Wednesday against immigrants, the Mayor of Appleton talked to members of the community Sunday affected by the news Does President Trump's executive order, aimed at cutting funds to so-called "sanctuary cities," have any affects on Green Bay ? One of Vince Lombardi's championship rings, but not a Packer Super Bowl ring, is the big seller at his latest auction
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan 27
|Lolo
|5
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Jan 18
|bogeyman
|2
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan 15
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan 12
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|9
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC