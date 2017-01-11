11 a. m. News on Demand - Wisconsin immigrants worry about their status

Following President Donald Trump's executive orders this past Wednesday against immigrants, the Mayor of Appleton talked to members of the community Sunday affected by the news Does President Trump's executive order, aimed at cutting funds to so-called "sanctuary cities," have any affects on Green Bay ? One of Vince Lombardi's championship rings, but not a Packer Super Bowl ring, is the big seller at his latest auction

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.