11 a. m. News on Demand - Pool party at Green Bay City Council Meeting
The Green Bay City Council is scheduled to vote tonight in an effort to override Mayor Jim Schmitt's veto of the Colburn Park pool funding plan Green Bay residents will be able to share their thoughts about plans to ease overcrowding issues in the school district
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron Rodgers as Popular as Jesus? (Nov '11)
|Jan 1
|Curious
|9
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Dec 12
|Not my President
|78
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Dec 9
|Amy
|1
|What Have We Done To Ourselves ?
|Dec '16
|WATCHDOG
|2
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Dec '16
|WATCHDOG
|5
|The Hottest sellingÂ item of the year and a grea...
|Nov '16
|Amy The Distrib...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC