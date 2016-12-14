Winter Wine Walk returns Friday to Broadway The Winter Wine Walk On Broadway will showcase regional wineries and Broadway boutiques from 5-9 p.m. Friday. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2hOBbUV GREEN BAY - The Winter Wine Walk On Broadway will return for its third year of highlighting regional wineries and Broadway boutiques from 5-9 p.m. Friday.

