Top StoryKid's Rockin' Eve at the Children's Museum of Green Bay

Ring-a-ling! 2017 here we come! Heather Heil and some friends from the Children's Museum of Green Bay joined us at the FOX 11 Field House this morning to preview their Kid's Rockin' Eve coming up on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. They have their own Times Square to celebrate with ball drops on the hour for the kids, along with a rockin' dance party and a special bubble stomp. There are also project stations with New Year's customs to learn from around the world, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLUK-TV Green Bay.