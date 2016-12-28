Police seek 'armed and dangerous' man...

Police seek 'armed and dangerous' man who prompted mall evacuation

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says the Fox River Mall was evacuated Tuesday night because of a report of a person with a gun. No threat was found at the mall, but late Tuesday night, Grand Chute Police said the man they were called about is still an active threat to public safety.

