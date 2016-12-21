Phoenix women open with a bang

The Green Bay Phoenix women's basketball team embarked on it's quest for a 19th consecutive Horizon League regular season championship by dominating Northern Kentucky 70-39 at the Kress Events Center Thursday night. The Phoenix overwhelmed the Lady Norse with a 26-0 run between the first and second quarters and led 28-5 before settling for a 35-12 lead at intermission.

