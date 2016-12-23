Oneida tribal corporation sues city over revoked waste-to-energy plant
The Oneida Seven Generations Corporation and Green Bay Renewable Energy have filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Green Bay, seeking damages from its fight over a waste-to-energy plant. The OSGC estimates it has lost more than $20 million since the city revoked its conditional use permit to build the facility on Atkinson Drive on the city's northwest side The lawsuit filed Dec. 23 in the Eastern District of Wisconsin states the city violated the tribal corporation's due process rights.
