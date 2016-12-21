More snow, bitter cold leads to warni...

More snow, bitter cold leads to warnings in Wisconsin

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: WKBT

Much of Wisconsin is under a winter storm warning, as another round of snow sweeps through the state and temperatures plummet to dangerous levels. The National Weather Service says areas like Green Bay or Stevens Point could see anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow on Saturday into Sunday, and areas along the Lake Michigan shoreline could see up to 12 inches.

