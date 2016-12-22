Mayor Schmitt's conviction is 2016's top story
Mayor Schmitt's conviction is 2016's top story A roundup of the past year's top local news stories in Green Bay, Brown County and northeastern Wisconsin Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2ikdGU8 From a string of presidential campaign visits to high-profile murders, a surge in methamphetamine use to action on removing lead from Green Bay's drinking water and debates over how to use excess sales tax funds from the renovation of Lambeau Field, there was no shortage of big stories this year in the Green Bay area. Yet nothing rivaled Mayor Jim Schmitt's conviction in December on criminal campaign finance violations dating to his 2015 re-election campaign.
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Dec 12
|Not my President
|78
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Dec 9
|Amy
|1
|What Have We Done To Ourselves ?
|Dec 1
|WATCHDOG
|2
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Dec 1
|WATCHDOG
|5
|The Hottest sellingÂ item of the year and a grea...
|Nov 27
|Amy The Distrib...
|1
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Nov 27
|Georgia
|1
