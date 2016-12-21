Lucky Llama Returns to Green Bay Green Bay, Wi (Wtaq-Wluk) -- If you...
If you saw a llama cross Green Bay's Main Street Bridge last New Year's Eve, you were told to expect good luck in 2016. "The year was great," said Jim Schmitt told FOX 11 .
