Legal Duel Shaping Up Over Mayor's ConvictionsGREEN BAY, WI...

Green Bay's city council president wants the council to discuss hiring its own attorney to deal with a citizen petition to remove Mayor Jim Schmitt from office. Patrick Knight, Schmitt's attorney, spoke with WLUK after responding with a letter saying legal consequences could come if the council does not dismiss the petition.

