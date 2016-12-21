Increased OWI Patrols on New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve is a time of celebration but a fun time can quickly turn sour if you hit the road after a few adult beverages. Green Bay Police Captain Kevin Warych says the Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaign is still in effect until January 2nd with extra patrols throughout the area.
