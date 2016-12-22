Duke has suspended Grayson Allen indefinitely from the team after tripping an opponent for the third time in a year. New recommendations for U.S. obstetricians, the latest in a debate over how quick to snip, suggest waiting "at least 30 seconds to 60 second Outagamie County says while it sees calls involving suicides decrease during the holiday season, calls about depression and anxiety increase GREEN BAY, Wis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.