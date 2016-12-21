Hundreds Gather for Some Extra Luck in 201737 mins ago
"I'm looking forward to having a prosperous 2017 and a healthy one for my family and friends and just a great new year it's a great time down here," said Sandra of Green Bay. This was the second year for the lucky llama's trek across the bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC26.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Dec 12
|Not my President
|78
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Dec 9
|Amy
|1
|What Have We Done To Ourselves ?
|Dec 1
|WATCHDOG
|2
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Dec 1
|WATCHDOG
|5
|The Hottest sellingÂ item of the year and a grea...
|Nov '16
|Amy The Distrib...
|1
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Nov '16
|Georgia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC