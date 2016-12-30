Here Are 14 of the Best, Worst, and Craziest Things to Happen in 2016

The world lost some of the biggest names in music, acting, literature and politics; Britain reached its breaking point - and apparently so did America; dozens were killed in terror attacks across the globe; the Cubs got their miracle; and then there were those creepy clowns. Nancy Reagan passed away on March 6 at the age of 94. She served as first lady from 1981 until 1989 while her husband, former President Ronald Reagan, was in office.

