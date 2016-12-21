Green Bay Schools Consider Overcrowding Solutions
The Green Bay school board is one step closer to easing overcrowding in schools like this on the east side. "That is a huge part of our discussion, what do we need to do and then what do we think the voters can support" Right now, the district is narrowing down its options for an April referendum question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Dec 12
|Not my President
|78
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Dec 9
|Amy
|1
|What Have We Done To Ourselves ?
|Dec 1
|WATCHDOG
|2
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Dec 1
|WATCHDOG
|5
|The Hottest sellingÂ item of the year and a grea...
|Nov 27
|Amy The Distrib...
|1
|Child sex ring>Pizzagate>Clinton's>Obama's>FBI ...
|Nov 27
|Georgia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC